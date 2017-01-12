UT students honor Martin Luther King, Jr. with day of service Read Story Ginna Roe
University of Tennessee students spent their Saturday in Odd Fellow Cemetery, honoring the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. through a day of service. Over 30 students came to help clean up the cemetery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knoxville Mini
|7 min
|Ben
|1
|Knoxville Center Mall
|1 hr
|chase B
|30
|Knoxville Mercury
|3 hr
|Gunga
|2
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|Fockwheet
|199
|Super8 motel on merchants
|3 hr
|Lucy Fur
|7
|Looking for Angie Hemphill (May '08)
|6 hr
|TMac
|5
|South College in Knoxville (Oct '09)
|23 hr
|chase B
|98
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC