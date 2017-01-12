UT students honor Martin Luther King,...

UT students honor Martin Luther King, Jr. with day of service Read Story Ginna Roe

University of Tennessee students spent their Saturday in Odd Fellow Cemetery, honoring the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. through a day of service. Over 30 students came to help clean up the cemetery.

