United Way raises $13M

Amy Miles, head of United Way of Greater Knoxville's 2016 fundraising efforts, said their goal was $13,350,000 and the charity have raised more than $13,352,523. "This has been one of the most rewarding experiences in my career and I am so thankful to have been given this unique opportunity to raise funds to help people right here in our own community," said Miles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.