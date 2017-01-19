United Way raises $13M

United Way raises $13M

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Amy Miles, head of United Way of Greater Knoxville's 2016 fundraising efforts, said their goal was $13,350,000 and the charity have raised more than $13,352,523. "This has been one of the most rewarding experiences in my career and I am so thankful to have been given this unique opportunity to raise funds to help people right here in our own community," said Miles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arsenal Strength Training 5 hr James 1
Wbir/Heather Haley 8 hr Newsman77 4
It's cold outside. 16 hr South Knox Hombre 4
News Knoxville man dies after police chase, jumping ... Wed Eye roll 12
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) Jan 17 Ted Hall 203
cocaine Jan 16 rustyshackleford 9
Where's all the good single men over 40? (Apr '15) Jan 16 Lookmeup 30
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,255 • Total comments across all topics: 278,066,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC