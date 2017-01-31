Trump's 'real estate' approach to safe zones in Syria

The US President Donald Trump made clear his intention to undo the legacy of Barack Obama and offer a different Middle East policy. No better place to start than Syria, especially considering it was the most prominent stain on Obama's foreign policy record where he was reluctant to intervene in two watershed moments: i n 2013, when a no-fly zone was a military option to cripple the Syrian regime's air force; and in 2015, when a safe zone was meant to shelter refugees in northern Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.