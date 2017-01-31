Trump's 'real estate' approach to saf...

Trump's 'real estate' approach to safe zones in Syria

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

The US President Donald Trump made clear his intention to undo the legacy of Barack Obama and offer a different Middle East policy. No better place to start than Syria, especially considering it was the most prominent stain on Obama's foreign policy record where he was reluctant to intervene in two watershed moments: i n 2013, when a no-fly zone was a military option to cripple the Syrian regime's air force; and in 2015, when a safe zone was meant to shelter refugees in northern Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wbir/Heather Haley 38 min Wanderer 11
WIVK. PLease play real Country Music 6 hr Music lover 9
those pink hats 4 women 6 hr Mentally Defective 11
News OUR STORIES: Remembering the dramatic and viole... (Jul '07) 12 hr superman 7
Shame on you WVLT 8 12 hr Greg Jones 2
News Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07) 16 hr Yodog 25
Quit blaming whites for your problems Tue Black Phoxx 3
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) Jan 24 Cathy 204
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,260 • Total comments across all topics: 278,461,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC