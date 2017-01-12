TN woman with pre-existing condition ...

TN woman with pre-existing condition worries about Obamacare repeal Read Story Leslie Ackerson

12 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

A new poll shows more than 67 percent of Tennesseans are against repealing the Affordable Care Act without a replacement plan. One piece of Obamacare bans insurance companies from denying a person coverage if they have pre-existing conditions, like cancer.

Knoxville, TN

