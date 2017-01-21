'This is the time to stand up'

Yesterday

Hundreds of Tennesseans joined the massive Women's March on Washington in a defiant show of sisterhood to stand up for women's rights. Tennesseans join massive Women's March on Washington Hundreds of Tennesseans joined the massive Women's March on Washington in a defiant show of sisterhood to stand up for women's rights.

