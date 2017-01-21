'This is the time to stand up'
Hundreds of Tennesseans joined the massive Women's March on Washington in a defiant show of sisterhood to stand up for women's rights. Tennesseans join massive Women's March on Washington Hundreds of Tennesseans joined the massive Women's March on Washington in a defiant show of sisterhood to stand up for women's rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know
|1 hr
|Frontporch
|3
|pain
|7 hr
|sister lowe
|1
|Sad day in America
|9 hr
|Sausage
|48
|Very UNEASY
|10 hr
|Sausage
|4
|million women marches
|12 hr
|Donald Trump
|1
|those pink hats 4 women
|12 hr
|Class of 69
|2
|Arsenal Strength Training
|21 hr
|James
|2
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC