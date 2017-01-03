The atheist who became a Christian, and then a pastora s wife, too
This story from Baptist Press - " Former atheist shares how she became a pastor's wife " - would have been a great gospel-driven tale even if the last words were simply "she became a Christian." But the added fun twist of her getting married to a man who would become a pastor - priceless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|6 hr
|Kim Knows Nothing
|191
|Petitions aim to stop bands from performing in ...
|21 hr
|Hugh D Right
|1
|relocating
|23 hr
|Emilyam
|1
|considering relocation here...
|23 hr
|Emilyam
|1
|McDonald's Hiring Illegal Aliens (Sep '07)
|Wed
|Kstricklin
|287
|LASIK Eye Surgery (Jan '08)
|Wed
|Crazy Jimmy
|71
|Sad day in America
|Tue
|Farm boi
|39
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC