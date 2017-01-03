The atheist who became a Christian, a...

The atheist who became a Christian, and then a pastora s wife, too

This story from Baptist Press - " Former atheist shares how she became a pastor's wife " - would have been a great gospel-driven tale even if the last words were simply "she became a Christian." But the added fun twist of her getting married to a man who would become a pastor - priceless.

