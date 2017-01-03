Tennessee Voters Support Increased Spending On Biking And Walking Infrastructure
As the Tennessee General Assembly convenes its session next week, it is widely expected to consider proposals by Governor Bill Haslam to increase transportation revenue in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|Kim Blows
|193
|Arrested again
|8 hr
|Knoxville
|1
|Petitions aim to stop bands from performing in ...
|Wed
|Hugh D Right
|1
|relocating
|Wed
|Emilyam
|1
|considering relocation here...
|Wed
|Emilyam
|1
|McDonald's Hiring Illegal Aliens (Sep '07)
|Wed
|Kstricklin
|287
|LASIK Eye Surgery (Jan '08)
|Wed
|Crazy Jimmy
|71
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC