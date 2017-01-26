Tennessee Mana s a oeWalk For Goda Honors Fallen Officers And Veterans
John Derrick Smith says he started his mission after his mother became very ill.She recovered and he says it's all thanks to God. His journey started December 15th in Knoxville, and Wednesday he arrived in Memphis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|million women marches
|1 hr
|Misfit 0676
|56
|Wbir/Heather Haley
|9 hr
|I know
|10
|HOOKERS all over jellico tn, cops dont care ? a... (Sep '14)
|16 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|13
|Protester Similarities
|20 hr
|Coo Coo
|2
|those pink hats 4 women
|20 hr
|Coo Coo
|10
|Where's all the good single men over 40? (Apr '15)
|21 hr
|ThomasA
|39
|Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07)
|Wed
|CuntyMcTwatterson
|197
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC