Tennessee Court of Appeals Cleans Up ...

Tennessee Court of Appeals Cleans Up Questions on Dog Groomers' Employment Status

Executive Summary : Individuals performing the main function of your business cannot be classified as independent contractors in Tennessee. At least, that's what the Tennessee Court of Appeals ruled recently when analyzing whether the Tennessee Department of Workforce Development properly held a pet groomer liable for unpaid unemployment taxes from 2006 through 2011.

