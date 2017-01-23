Tennessee Court of Appeals Cleans Up Questions on Dog Groomers' Employment Status
Executive Summary : Individuals performing the main function of your business cannot be classified as independent contractors in Tennessee. At least, that's what the Tennessee Court of Appeals ruled recently when analyzing whether the Tennessee Department of Workforce Development properly held a pet groomer liable for unpaid unemployment taxes from 2006 through 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Very UNEASY
|2 hr
|Slow-Witted
|6
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|Cathy
|204
|Wbir/Heather Haley
|4 hr
|Cynthia
|6
|those pink hats 4 women
|12 hr
|sensual cinnamon
|3
|million women marches
|12 hr
|ThomasA
|26
|speak 7 dialects of chinese?
|12 hr
|Makin Muny
|1
|Review: Dependable Motors-Knoxville (Jan '13)
|14 hr
|freewillie17
|20
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC