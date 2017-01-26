Tennessee Board Of Regents Launches S...

Tennessee Board Of Regents Launches Search For Next President Of Chattanooga State Community College

Read more: Chattanoogan.com

The Tennessee Board of Regents on Friday, approved criteria for the next president of Chattanooga State Community College and announced a 19-member Search Advisory Committee to review candidates and recommend finalists for the office.

