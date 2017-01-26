Tennessee Board Of Regents Launches Search For Next President Of Chattanooga State Community College
The Tennessee Board of Regents on Friday, approved criteria for the next president of Chattanooga State Community College and announced a 19-member Search Advisory Committee to review candidates and recommend finalists for the office.
