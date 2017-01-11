Tenn. man who shot self in Central Pa...

Tenn. man who shot self in Central Park was considered suicidal

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Knoxville police had deemed Alexander Works missing, suicidal and armed before he shot himself in Central Park on Tuesday, sources said. The Tennessee man who shot himself in the chest in Central Park had been declared missing and considered suicidal in his hometown, sources said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Proof required for exemtpion to Knox wheel tax (Mar '08) 49 min Joetta_Colbert 26
Where's all the good single men over 40? (Apr '15) 7 hr Experienced 26
Review: Court South (Jun '09) 9 hr kelceymarie 22
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) 13 hr Numnumnumnumnumnum 198
Lady Vols Tue Ace 4
Holly Gotta Go Tue Ace 6
New Football coach Peyton Manning Tue XXX 32
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,918 • Total comments across all topics: 277,825,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC