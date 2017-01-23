TBI Top 10 fugitive captured in Knoxville
A man who was added to the TBI's 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list in August 2016 was captured in Knoxville Monday morning. Jereme Dannuel Little, 41, was wanted by the TBI and the Chattanooga Police Department for especially aggravated kidnapping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
