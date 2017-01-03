Tai chi open house at Taoist Tai Chi ...

Tai chi open house at Taoist Tai Chi Center

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Daily Times

The Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA will offer demonstrations and a free lesson at an open house at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Taoist Tai Chi Center, 1205 N. Central St. in Knoxville. New daytime and evening beginner classes start the following week at this location and at O'Connor Senior Center, Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church, Peace Lutheran Church and Deane Hill Recreation Center in Knoxville and at several locations in Oak Ridge, Kingston, and Morristown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lady Vols 24 min Ace 2
Holly Gotta Go 26 min Ace 4
Growing drug problems 5 hr TruthSpeaks1986 1
relocating 8 hr rustyshackleford 6
New Football coach Peyton Manning 12 hr South Knox Hombre 27
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) Sat Kim Knows 194
Sad day in America Sat URA Dumbass 41
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,037 • Total comments across all topics: 277,754,455

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC