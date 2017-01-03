Tai chi open house at Taoist Tai Chi Center

The Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA will offer demonstrations and a free lesson at an open house at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Taoist Tai Chi Center, 1205 N. Central St. in Knoxville. New daytime and evening beginner classes start the following week at this location and at O'Connor Senior Center, Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church, Peace Lutheran Church and Deane Hill Recreation Center in Knoxville and at several locations in Oak Ridge, Kingston, and Morristown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.