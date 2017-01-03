Taco Bell teases a hungry nation with spicy lava chicken chips
It's not even the end of the first week of 2017 and Taco Bell has already ushered in yet another reason your pants won't properly zip this year. The restaurant chain is currently testing a new product called Volcano Crispy Chicken Chips in the Knoxville, Tennessee area, reports Brand Eating .
