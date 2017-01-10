Suspect on the run after lottery winner robbed in Knoxville
The robbery happened on New Year's Day around 9:56 p.m. at Thumbs Up Exxon at 2561 E. Magnolia Avenue. Witnesses say the suspect was originally inside the convenience store before following the victim outside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where's all the good single men over 40? (Apr '15)
|6 min
|wrongful
|25
|Review: Court South (Jun '09)
|16 min
|kelceymarie
|22
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|Numnumnumnumnumnum
|198
|Lady Vols
|Tue
|Ace
|4
|Holly Gotta Go
|Tue
|Ace
|6
|New Football coach Peyton Manning
|Tue
|XXX
|32
|Knoxville Mercury
|Tue
|Jebediah Finster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC