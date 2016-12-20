Sunday Drive to headline Winter Jubilee at Yogi Bear Park
Story Submitted Sunday Drive of Knoxville, Tenn., and LifeSong will headline the Winter Jubilee at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park in Madison on Friday, January 20, at 7 p.m. Admission is free, however, a love offering will be received during the concert.
