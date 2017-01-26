Square, Dorsey promote Syrian immigrant story on day of expected crackdown
Square Chief Executive Jack Dorsey appeared to take a stand Thursday as the company promoted a story and video featuring a Syrian small-business owner in a narrative that runs counter to President Donald Trump's immigration plans. site and which featured a live question and answer session with Dorsey, depicts the fears and life of Yassin Terou, a Syrian refugee who moved to the U.S. The message came on the same day Trump is expected to curtail immigration from countries including Syria.
