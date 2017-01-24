Shooting reported in East Knoxville

11 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A number of police officers and other first responders are on the scene.

