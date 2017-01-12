Rockwood loses 51-47 at Concord Christian
The Rockwood Tigers were beaten 51-47 at Concord Christian Tuesday evening in Knoxville. Matt Massengill tallied nine first-quarter points to help Concord Christian build a 14-8 advantage, Ryan McCain had eight points for Tigers.
