Retired Army nurse collects 1,000 wreaths for veterans cemetery
Veterans have paved the way for us to have the freedoms we enjoy during the holidays, and one woman is making sure those veterans of times past are honored at their grave sites. "I'm an Army nurse, 20 years, and my husband is an Air Force fighter pilot, 25 years," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|7 hr
|Doc Eyebolt
|186
|Hottest Waffle House Waitress (Jun '11)
|10 hr
|Tony
|15
|hey you
|11 hr
|still wondering a...
|1
|Sad day in America
|11 hr
|Farm boi
|39
|Holly Krissy..Jessica Barlow (Feb '13)
|16 hr
|nunya
|3
|LASIK Eye Surgery (Jan '08)
|20 hr
|rhonda41
|70
|Lack of high school basketball coverage
|21 hr
|Doc Eyebolt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC