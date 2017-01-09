Remote Area Medical to host free clinic in Knoxville
"Access to medical care, particularly dental and vision, continues to be a challenge for those who cannot afford a visit to a doctor," says Stan Brock founder of RAM. "As the climate in our nation's health care shifts, this year we are expecting an increase in numbers of patients who will visit our medical clinic in Knoxville."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|relocating
|1 hr
|rustyshackleford
|6
|New Football coach Peyton Manning
|6 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|27
|Lady Vols
|16 hr
|Ace
|1
|Holly Gotta Go
|18 hr
|Ace 2
|3
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|Sat
|Kim Knows
|194
|Sad day in America
|Sat
|URA Dumbass
|41
|Trump Closing the Internet
|Sat
|XXX
|4
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC