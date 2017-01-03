Remote Area Medical plans Knoxville c...

Remote Area Medical plans Knoxville clinic, seeks volunteers Read Story Grant Robinson

Remote Area Medical will be holding its annual free medical clinic in Knoxville on February 4 - 5 at the Jacob's Building in Chilhowee Park. RAM depends on licensed dental, vision and medical volunteers to provide care free of charge.

