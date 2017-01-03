Remote Area Medical plans Knoxville clinic, seeks volunteers Read Story Grant Robinson
Remote Area Medical will be holding its annual free medical clinic in Knoxville on February 4 - 5 at the Jacob's Building in Chilhowee Park. RAM depends on licensed dental, vision and medical volunteers to provide care free of charge.
