Queen of Southern Gothic Dale Dickey to be Honored at Annual Clarence Brown Theatre Gala

Knoxville native and University of Tennessee alumna, Dale Dickey , will be awarded the CBT Artistic Achievement Award at the Clarence Brown Theatre's annual Gala to be held Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 6:30pm at Jackson Terminal, 205 W. Jackson Avenue in Knoxville, TN. Called the "reigning queen of Southern gothic," Dickey began acting on the University of Tennessee stages at age nine, and participated in more than 20 productions before she became a theatre major at the University in 1979.

