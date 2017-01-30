Protesters rally against DeVos outside Sen. Lamar Alexandera s Knoxville office
Protestors gathered outside Sen. Lamar Alexander's Knoxville office Monday afternoon to protest against Betsy DeVos, President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education. Alexander's office said last week it is trying to respond to the influx of calls they've received from constituents at both their local and DC offices.
