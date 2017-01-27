Police respond to shooting at East Knoxville dollar store
Police dispatchers said they were called to Dollar General, 2265 McCalla Avenue, around 8 p.m. for a shooting with a victim. No other details have been released.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Precious sizemore
|8 hr
|Jim
|1
|HOOKERS all over jellico tn, cops dont care ? a... (Sep '14)
|10 hr
|lollipoop
|14
|Sad day in America
|21 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|51
|The Lillelid murders: remembering a crime that ... (Apr '08)
|22 hr
|Dianagrandin
|14
|Trump supporters vs Clinton Supporters
|23 hr
|Bull Durham
|2
|million women marches
|23 hr
|Just Saying
|60
|Smithbilt Homes (Jan '16)
|Fri
|Brian
|12
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC