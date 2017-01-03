Petitions aim to stop bands from performing in Inaugural Parade
Petitions aim to stop bands from performing in Inaugural Parade Petitions call for marching bands in Alabama, New York and Tennessee to not participate. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hQFuCb The UT marching band performs in a presidential inugural parade in this undated photo from the book "History of the University of Tennessee's Pride of the Southland Marching Band," by UT band alumni and Knoxvillian Larry Murphy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|Doc Eyebolt
|186
|Hottest Waffle House Waitress (Jun '11)
|4 hr
|Tony
|15
|hey you
|5 hr
|still wondering a...
|1
|Sad day in America
|5 hr
|Farm boi
|39
|Holly Krissy..Jessica Barlow (Feb '13)
|10 hr
|nunya
|3
|LASIK Eye Surgery (Jan '08)
|14 hr
|rhonda41
|70
|Lack of high school basketball coverage
|15 hr
|Doc Eyebolt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC