"Next To Normal" Opens Feb. 2nd At MTSU

Sharing the story of a family struggling with mental illness has been much more than a "Next to Normal" challenge for the MTSU Department of Theatre and Dance cast of the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical. Advance tickets are $10 general admission and $5 for senior citizens 55 and older and are available at http://www.mtsuarts.com .

