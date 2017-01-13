Newsboys coming to Knoxville for Love...

Newsboys coming to Knoxville for Love Riot Tour

The group will be performing at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on April 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale January 20 at 10 p.m. There will be a new theatrical experience during the show, "God's Not DEAD LIVE! Rivals. The theatrical performance will feature a cast of singers, actors and dancers to answer the quest "Can God really make a difference?" "With this tour, we wanted to try something brand new, something different," said Michael Tait, lead singer Newsboys.

