New endangered tiger arrives at Zoo Knoxville

A new Malayan tiger from the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in California has arrived in Knoxville to be part of Zoo Knoxville's new $10 million Tiger Forest habitat. The 3-year-old female tiger named Arya arrived in Knoxville Wednesday night on a FedEx flight along with two handlers from Zoo Knoxville.

