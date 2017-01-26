New endangered tiger arrives at Zoo Knoxville
A new Malayan tiger from the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in California has arrived in Knoxville to be part of Zoo Knoxville's new $10 million Tiger Forest habitat. The 3-year-old female tiger named Arya arrived in Knoxville Wednesday night on a FedEx flight along with two handlers from Zoo Knoxville.
