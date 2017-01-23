Music 43 mins ago 12:50 p.m.Americana...

Music 43 mins ago 12:50 p.m.Americana star Jason Isbell to return to Tennessee Theatre

The Tennessee Theatre announced on Monday that Grammy-winning Americana singer-songwriter Jason Isbell will return to Knoxville on April 22. Isbell last played at the Tennessee Theatre in November 2015. The show was his first headlining performance at the historic theater.

