Music 43 mins ago 12:50 p.m.Americana star Jason Isbell to return to Tennessee Theatre
The Tennessee Theatre announced on Monday that Grammy-winning Americana singer-songwriter Jason Isbell will return to Knoxville on April 22. Isbell last played at the Tennessee Theatre in November 2015. The show was his first headlining performance at the historic theater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|those pink hats 4 women
|4 hr
|sensual cinnamon
|3
|million women marches
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|26
|speak 7 dialects of chinese?
|4 hr
|Makin Muny
|1
|Review: Dependable Motors-Knoxville (Jan '13)
|6 hr
|freewillie17
|20
|Prominent Southern Bapist minister survives ous... (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|67
|pain
|20 hr
|Chasity
|2
|Knoxville College president explains school's l... (Jun '14)
|23 hr
|JustUs
|9
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC