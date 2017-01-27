Michigan man sentenced after police find heroin in Knoxville home
Dale Vinson Merritt, 46, of Detroit was sentenced to serve 12 years for possession with intent to sell heroin. He will serve the sentence after he finishes his prior sentence of 17 years for selling the drug.
