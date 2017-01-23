Maryville College athlete indicted after death of Knoxville teen
William Riley Gaul was indicted Monday on charges for first degree murder, especially aggravated stalking, theft, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony and felony murder. Investigators believe Gaul shot into Emma Walker's bedroom while the teen was sleeping.
