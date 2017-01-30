Maryville College athlete charged with murder released on bond
A former Maryville College football player charged in the death of a Knoxville 16-year-old was released on a million dollar bond. Knox County Sheriff's Office confirmed William Riley Gaul was released from the Knox County Detention Center.
