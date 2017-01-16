Martin Luther King Jr. during a public speech.
Thousands of people across the country will pay homage Monday to Martin Luther King Jr., marking the 31st anniversary of the federal holiday honoring the slain civil rights leader. In Knoxville, the annual parade marches at 10:00.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|Celbr8t
|200
|Knoxville MINI
|2 hr
|Ben
|1
|Where's all the good single men over 40? (Apr '15)
|5 hr
|Lookmeup
|30
|cocaine
|5 hr
|Grimy Phoxx
|6
|deuces wild club (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Shorty 50
|91
|Super8 motel on merchants
|8 hr
|Again
|9
|Lack of high school basketball coverage
|9 hr
|Bearden fan
|6
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC