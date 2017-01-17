Man dies after West Knoxville crash
The Knoxville Police Department says they were called to a crash around 3:35 a.m. early Thursday morning on Middlebrook Pike at Bennett Place. A black Jeep Wrangler operated by Franklin Furtado, 47, had stalled in the roadway at the red light.
