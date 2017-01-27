Lawsuit settlement reached, guns to b...

Lawsuit settlement reached, guns to be allowed in portions of Chilhowee Park

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The case began with a change in law that allows permit holders to carry guns in parks and prevents cities from opting out. The city of Knoxville, however, insisted that Chilhowee Park was not a park, but rather a public assembly and entertainment venue, keeping the gun ban in place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HOOKERS all over jellico tn, cops dont care ? a... (Sep '14) 5 min commenters 15
7 cent gas tax hike 2 hr Agree 3
Madonna, Ashley Judd 5 hr Tug 2
liberal lesbian women four muslims 6 hr Disgusted LADY 2
Rhemetoid arthrits doctor 12 hr Asking 1
Sad day in America Fri South Knox Hombre 51
News The Lillelid murders: remembering a crime that ... (Apr '08) Fri Dianagrandin 14
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,212 • Total comments across all topics: 278,346,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC