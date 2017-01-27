Lawsuit settlement reached, guns to be allowed in portions of Chilhowee Park
The case began with a change in law that allows permit holders to carry guns in parks and prevents cities from opting out. The city of Knoxville, however, insisted that Chilhowee Park was not a park, but rather a public assembly and entertainment venue, keeping the gun ban in place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HOOKERS all over jellico tn, cops dont care ? a... (Sep '14)
|5 min
|commenters
|15
|7 cent gas tax hike
|2 hr
|Agree
|3
|Madonna, Ashley Judd
|5 hr
|Tug
|2
|liberal lesbian women four muslims
|6 hr
|Disgusted LADY
|2
|Rhemetoid arthrits doctor
|12 hr
|Asking
|1
|Sad day in America
|Fri
|South Knox Hombre
|51
|The Lillelid murders: remembering a crime that ... (Apr '08)
|Fri
|Dianagrandin
|14
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC