Late weekend wintry mix possible

Late weekend wintry mix possible

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team is watching the possibility of a wintry mix Sunday into Monday across East Tennessee. Much colder air has already arrived across East Tennessee and we will remain seasonably cool the next several days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sad day in America 3 hr South Knox Hombre 51
News The Lillelid murders: remembering a crime that ... (Apr '08) 3 hr Dianagrandin 14
Trump supporters vs Clinton Supporters 5 hr Bull Durham 2
million women marches 5 hr Just Saying 60
Smithbilt Homes (Jan '16) 7 hr Brian 12
Wbir/Heather Haley Thu I know 10
HOOKERS all over jellico tn, cops dont care ? a... (Sep '14) Thu South Knox Hombre 13
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,422 • Total comments across all topics: 278,303,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC