Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble releasing debut LP, share 'Undying Love For Humanity'
Former Stereolab singer Laetitia Sadier has formed a new group while still retaining a solo stance. The Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble features long-time collaborators Emmanuel Mario and Xavi Munoz, along with David Thayer and Phil M FU .
