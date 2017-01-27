Knoxvillea s Save Our Sons program continues efforts to Stop the Violence
Having somewhere to go that is safe and is something the students at the Phyllis Wheatley YWCA look forward to every weekday. It's the result of a partnership set up by the Save Our Sons initiative established by Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero in 2013, but it really took off after the Stop the Violence community forum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
