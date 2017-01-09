Knoxville woman still waiting for rep...

Knoxville woman still waiting for repairs to recalled washing machine

Monday

Samsung recently issued a recall on millions of its top loading washing machine after the company received over 700 reports of excessive vibration on some of the washers. A Knoxville woman who has one of the recalled washers says repairs were scheduled last month, but no one showed up.

