Knoxville woman still waiting for repairs to recalled washing machine
Samsung recently issued a recall on millions of its top loading washing machine after the company received over 700 reports of excessive vibration on some of the washers. A Knoxville woman who has one of the recalled washers says repairs were scheduled last month, but no one showed up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|Fake Kim Knows
|197
|Lady Vols
|9 hr
|Ace
|4
|Holly Gotta Go
|9 hr
|Ace
|6
|New Football coach Peyton Manning
|9 hr
|XXX
|32
|Knoxville Mercury
|17 hr
|Jebediah Finster
|1
|cocaine
|Mon
|Kim Knows
|4
|relocating
|Mon
|rustyshackleford
|6
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC