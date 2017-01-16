Knoxville woman regrets choosing roofing contractor
Since most roofs only need major attention every 20 or 25 years, roofers aren't people you work with every day. So, when it comes to deciding who to hire to re-roof your home, you'll need to take careful consideration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cocaine
|3 hr
|rustyshackleford
|9
|Yet again
|5 hr
|Nice
|1
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|9 hr
|Celbr8t
|200
|Knoxville MINI
|9 hr
|Ben
|1
|Where's all the good single men over 40? (Apr '15)
|12 hr
|Lookmeup
|30
|deuces wild club (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Shorty 50
|91
|Super8 motel on merchants
|15 hr
|Again
|9
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC