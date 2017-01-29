Knoxville woman receives big surprise with tiny home
With the closing of a door and the turn of a key Morgan Cox got the surprise of a lifetime. Sunday morning Cox was surprised with the keys to her very own tiny home during worship at Covenant Life Church in Norris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know
|13 min
|Backporch
|4
|Donovan Dillon
|52 min
|Confused
|1
|Rhemetoid arthrits doctor
|4 hr
|Asking
|4
|7 cent gas tax hike
|6 hr
|Just Saying
|8
|HOOKERS all over jellico tn, cops dont care ? a... (Sep '14)
|15 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|16
|liberal lesbian women four muslims
|15 hr
|Galime the green
|4
|Madonna, Ashley Judd
|Sat
|Tug
|2
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC