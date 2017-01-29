Knoxville woman receives big surprise...

Knoxville woman receives big surprise with tiny home

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

With the closing of a door and the turn of a key Morgan Cox got the surprise of a lifetime. Sunday morning Cox was surprised with the keys to her very own tiny home during worship at Covenant Life Church in Norris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know 13 min Backporch 4
Donovan Dillon 52 min Confused 1
Rhemetoid arthrits doctor 4 hr Asking 4
7 cent gas tax hike 6 hr Just Saying 8
HOOKERS all over jellico tn, cops dont care ? a... (Sep '14) 15 hr South Knox Hombre 16
liberal lesbian women four muslims 15 hr Galime the green 4
Madonna, Ashley Judd Sat Tug 2
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,638 • Total comments across all topics: 278,374,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC