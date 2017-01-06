Knoxville residents stock up on suppl...

Knoxville residents stock up on supplies ahead of snow

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

When snow is in the forecast, people want to stock up before conditions get bad. As people are stocking up on the basics, like milk and bread, they also grab other important items they need for having fun in the snow and for keeping the family safe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is it cheating when a married woman talks/texts... (Jun '13) 6 hr Tori427 20
McDonald's Hiring Illegal Aliens (Sep '07) 8 hr ThomasA 289
Sad day in America 11 hr Bull Durham 40
Arrested again 11 hr West 2
drug addict ripping people off, watch out for ... 12 hr Lucy Fur 3
News Petitions aim to stop bands from performing in ... 17 hr Better World Girl 2
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) Thu Kim Blows 193
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,754 • Total comments across all topics: 277,680,053

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC