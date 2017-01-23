Knoxville police see increase in over...

Knoxville police see increase in overdose calls

12 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The number of drug overdoses in East Tennessee continues to rise. Since January 1, the 911 center has received 86 calls for overdoses in Knoxville.

Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

