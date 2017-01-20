Knoxville police save driver, passeng...

Knoxville police save driver, passenger with overdose antidote after crash

11 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Knoxville police officers were able to rescue a driver and passenger with a lifesaving dose of Naloxone after a drug overdose led to a crash in West Knoxville on Thursday. The Knoxville Police Department says they were called to a two vehicle crash on Lovell Road.

Knoxville, TN

