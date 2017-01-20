Knoxville police save driver, passenger with overdose antidote after crash
Knoxville police officers were able to rescue a driver and passenger with a lifesaving dose of Naloxone after a drug overdose led to a crash in West Knoxville on Thursday. The Knoxville Police Department says they were called to a two vehicle crash on Lovell Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|barker sleep center
|11 hr
|VFL18
|3
|It's cold outside.
|15 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|6
|Hope
|15 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Where's all the good single men over 40? (Apr '15)
|19 hr
|Eric
|34
|cocaine
|20 hr
|Eric
|10
|Sad day in America
|20 hr
|Yep
|47
|Lady Vols
|Fri
|Class of 69
|12
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC