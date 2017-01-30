Knoxville non-profit promises to figh...

Knoxville non-profit promises to fight for refugees

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday, temporarily banning admission of all refugees, as well as nations from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Bridge Refugee Services, Inc, a Knoxville nonprofit, said the executive order will affect more than 400 refugees who they helped resettle in Knoxville and Chattanooga during the past year and hundreds more who are already settled in East Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Madonna, Ashley Judd 4 hr ThomasA 4
Haylee R 5 hr Illstompyagood 1
HOOKERS all over jellico tn, cops dont care ? a... (Sep '14) 7 hr commenters 20
knoxville topix is "censored' 7 hr South Knox Hombre 3
News Gas tax hike would fund Chapman Highway repairs... 8 hr South Knox Hombre 1
Rhino3 10 hr Wondering 2
Knoxville Mercury 10 hr Signor 9
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,264 • Total comments across all topics: 278,414,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC