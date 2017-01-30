Knoxville naturalization ceremony recognizes 46 new citizens
It's something people work their whole lives to accomplish - taking the Oath of Allegiance to become an official United States citizen. Forty-six people, representing nearly 30 nationalities, came together Monday at Knoxville's federal courthouse to take the oath after months, even years of hard work.
