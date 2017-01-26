Knoxville man shot, killed by police in Alabama town
Police say officers shot and killed a man from Knoxville who they say drove his car toward officers in Oxford, Alabama. Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge said Micah Randall Lambert, 37, tried to kill multiple police officers.
