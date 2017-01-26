Knoxville man shot, killed by police ...

Knoxville man shot, killed by police in Alabama town

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Police say officers shot and killed a man from Knoxville who they say drove his car toward officers in Oxford, Alabama. Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge said Micah Randall Lambert, 37, tried to kill multiple police officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
million women marches 58 min Just Saying 57
Wbir/Heather Haley 11 hr I know 10
HOOKERS all over jellico tn, cops dont care ? a... (Sep '14) 18 hr South Knox Hombre 13
Protester Similarities 22 hr Coo Coo 2
those pink hats 4 women 22 hr Coo Coo 10
Where's all the good single men over 40? (Apr '15) 22 hr ThomasA 39
News Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07) Wed CuntyMcTwatterson 197
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,980 • Total comments across all topics: 278,284,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC