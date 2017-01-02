Knoxville group celebrates 154 years ...

Knoxville group celebrates 154 years of Emancipation Proclamation

Dozens of people gathered in Knoxville Monday to celebrate 154 years since the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. It was the fourth year the NAACP has put on the service.

