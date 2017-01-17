Knoxville City Council discusses ordi...

Knoxville City Council discusses ordinance for a self-poura bars

Knoxville City Council members gathered Tuesday night to discuss whether they would grant an ordinance to a new bar that allows its customers to pour their own beverages from the tap. Pour Taproom is a business originally out of Asheville, North Carolina and is currently working to add a new location in Knoxville.

